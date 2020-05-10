Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $73,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hubbell by 791.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after acquiring an additional 440,506 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $122.47. The stock had a trading volume of 258,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,706. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

