Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Medtronic accounts for about 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 80.1% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 39,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. 4,266,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

