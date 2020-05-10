Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to announce $182.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $183.59 million. BOX reported sales of $162.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $758.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $774.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $828.57 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $860.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 898.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,256. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.21. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

