BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 8,204,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,352,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.