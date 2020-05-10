Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $473.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%.

Shares of NYSE BGG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 1,238,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Briggs & Stratton has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

BGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.