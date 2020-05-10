Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 929,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,681. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

