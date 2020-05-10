Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.06). Brink’s reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Brink’s by 73.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 80.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. 959,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,421. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

