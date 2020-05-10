Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

