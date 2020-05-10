Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,154 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $179,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,580 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 89,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 82,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.05. 16,960,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.