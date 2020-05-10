Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.65 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 16,960,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

