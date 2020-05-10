Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.68 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

