Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.15-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

