Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

