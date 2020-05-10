Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $126,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.03. 1,666,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average is $288.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

