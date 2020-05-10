Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.6% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

