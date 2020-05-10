Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $54,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.03. 1,676,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.72. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

