Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,704,000 after purchasing an additional 766,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

