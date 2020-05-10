Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys 754 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,814. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

