Broadleaf Partners LLC Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $12.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,722. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Cfra cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.