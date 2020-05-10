Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Broadleaf Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 597,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

AMT traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.36. 1,879,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.67. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

