Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 4.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

