Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.67.

Intuit stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,756. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

