Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 450,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.36. 570,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,996. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

