Broadleaf Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 253,487 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after buying an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. 1,255,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,612. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

