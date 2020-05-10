Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,191,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

