Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.83 Million

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $576.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.53 million to $592.45 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $575.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,988. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,011,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.