Brokerages Set $13.00 Target Price for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bioceres Crop Solutions an industry rank of 78 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of BIOX stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 40,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $62.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

