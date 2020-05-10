Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 547,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 999,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

