Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.
Shares of CGO opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.73.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?
