Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CGO opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.