Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CSQ opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

