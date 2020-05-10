Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will report $293.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.58 million and the lowest is $257.77 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $340.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CATM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 1,278,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,204. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $968.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

