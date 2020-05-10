CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. 582,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,550. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

