CEEK VR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $811.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $811.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00043626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.45 or 0.03747316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00055482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031657 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011722 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008835 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

