Cfra Upgrades New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to “Buy”

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

NYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 1,732,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,983. New York Times has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in New York Times by 230,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

