Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Chevron worth $186,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,584,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

