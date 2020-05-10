Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $73,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,306. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

