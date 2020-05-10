Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NKE stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.46. 5,380,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,856. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

