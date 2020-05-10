Claybrook Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 130,969 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 119,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,365. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

