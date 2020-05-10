Claybrook Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,475,000 after buying an additional 175,752 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after acquiring an additional 623,899 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,280. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

