Claybrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Claybrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Quad/Graphics worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 115,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 237,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 269,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.93. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

