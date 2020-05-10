Claybrook Capital LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 7,911.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2,060.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,115,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,774. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.19%.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

