Claybrook Capital LLC Has $167,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Claybrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,293 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,203. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

