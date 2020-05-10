Claybrook Capital LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 625,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,709 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 415,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 197,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 291,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,140 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,097 shares of company stock valued at $38,811. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 388,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,523. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 20.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

