Claybrook Capital LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,143 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,402 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 406,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 104,484 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 373,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 54,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 684,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the period.

NYSE JPC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. 345,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

