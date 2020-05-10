Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $299,000 in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $800,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,750.

CSTL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. 124,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,695. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

