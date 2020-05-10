Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $781,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.03 and its 200 day moving average is $255.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

