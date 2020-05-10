Claybrook Capital LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $160.52. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.