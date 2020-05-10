Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases 8,400 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 896,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,164 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11,196.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,802,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 589,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,422. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84.

