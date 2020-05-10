Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 340,017 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,017 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 720,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 928,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 301,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 51.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 182,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 885,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. Ellington Financial Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $449.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 48.04 and a quick ratio of 48.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.53%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

