Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Boeing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 134,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

NYSE BA traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 22,689,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,380,374. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

